OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Area dentists are starting to see business increase as the metro begins to reopen, so KCTV5’s Greg Payne went to a dentist’s office in Kansas and got an inside look at what they’re calling the new norm.
As we are seeing more and more people out and about and businesses are seeing more customers, dentist offices are seeing more mouths.
“It’s good to be back doing something besides sitting around home and mowing the yard,” said Dr. Ross Headley.
For more than a month, KC Smile in Overland Park was closed. “We were only allowed to see emergency patients and that was [if it was a] real serious emergency,” Dr. Headley said.
Now, business is back up and running with some changes. As for KC Smile, temperatures are taken immediately upon arrival, dental officials are wearing heavy duty PPE, air filters are in the rooms, and they’ve switched to a curbside waiting room.
“When they get here, they call us or they text us and let us know they are here, and we tell them whether it’s time to come in or not,” said Dr. Headley.
There’s a number of new changes and new supplies that Dr. Headley said were hard get their hands on.
“Getting those things has been a challenge for dentists because we were pushed back, because they were getting all the stuff for medical workers,” he said.
It was a challenge, yes, but one he said was worth it.
“You’ve got to be safe and careful and make sure that everybody -- the patients as well as ourselves -- are protected and safe,” he said.
Headley said that, during this time, all patients should call in advance before showing up for dental service. That’s because they are spacing out the appointments more throughout the day.
