KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - At the end of the day Monday, people will be ordered to stay inside their homes unless they need to go to an essential service. That means many businesses will also be closed. There seems to be some confusion about what is considered essential and what is not.
At Casey’s Auto Repair in Westport, they’re going through disinfecting wipes fast. They’re wiping down keys, the insides of cars and using gloves while they work.
Owner Carl Casey says they’re considered essential because people need their cars and he also services patrol cars for four police departments in the area. But with many people staying inside, Casey says there is a possibility he may have to close his other location.
“It could go two different ways you know people could be sitting at home saying we’ll we’re not going anywhere so we really don’t need to worry about our car right now or it could be the other way and be like hey since we’re not having to use the car everyday now is a good time to get the maintenance caught up on it,” Casey said.
Liquor stores are a part of that industry and they will still be open. Mike’s Wine and Spirits in Westport has a sign at the door that clearly spells out what they’ll enforce starting Tuesday, no more than ten people will be allowed inside at once and that includes staff.
“We will not have any customer crowding near the front, so we’ll make sure that there’s six feet apart from each customer that is in line. As we’re ringing people up, we are staying a few feet back from the transactions, we are letting people box their own products, we are allowing people to bag their own products, we’ll be wearing gloves when we do takeout’s so just about everything you can think of we’re trying to make sure we’re doing and we don’t want anyone to get sick,” Mike’s Wine and Spirits owner Andy Doohan said.
Doohan said people can also use their website or app to order curbside pickup and delivery.
The owners and staff at Con-fi-dence hair salon in Westport are taking care of their final customers before they’re forced to shut down for a month at the end of business Monday.
“I want to help the community stay safe and healthy but also I feel it’s a valued service that people are going to be missing out on,” con-fi-dence salon owner Doug Riddle said.
KCTV5 News came across a frequently asked question on KCMO’s website, it asks can a non-essential business operate with health precautions? The answer says yes, if operations can be done from home, but that won’t work for Riddle.
“The state board won’t allow that the board of cosmetology, it’s not licensed for in-home, we’re licensed as a salon only so I can’t just pick up shop and do it at home unfortunately,” Riddle said.
A letter from the mayor detailed what those essential businesses are.
