KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The owner of Beyoutify in Westport decided to reopen Tuesday with a full day of clients. Clients who spent time at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend will have to wait another two weeks to get an appointment.
After seeing images of the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, Beyoutify owner Ashley Davis is only letting clients she’s screened inside her business.
WATCH: Packed pool party at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri shows crowd ignoring social distancing guidelines
“It seems like the smart thing to do, to remind people, ‘hey, everyone can make their own choices, but respect my choice,’” Davis said.
There’s a sign on the front of her business clearly stating if you were in a group larger than 20 at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend, it’s time to reschedule.
“It’s a nice reminder to let them know that if you’ve done that, two weeks from now I’m happy to take you,” Davis said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment called the large crowds at the lake, “reckless behavior that’s setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
Kansas City Public Health officials say people who were the most likely to contract the virus stayed in the pools, close to others for a long period of time.
“With pretty much strangers and folks they didn’t even know. Yeah, that’s a public health nightmare in regard to the spread of an outbreak or disease,” Dr. Archer with Kansas City, Missouri, Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.
Davis only allows one person in the studio at a time. Everything is wiped down after every use, but she’s up close and personal with each of her clients, which adds to the risks.
“I definitely think the steps she’s taking are giving people peace of mind for sure,” Beyoutify client Melissa Hodges said.
But Davis is concerned the behavior will continue.
“It’ makes me nervous and to be honest it makes me nervous for the whole summer because I don’t think it’s going to stop this weekend,” Davis said.
Even though she’s taking all of the measures possible to keep her clients safe, nothing can protect them from someone who doesn’t disclose they were in those large crowds keeping their appointment.
“This whole thing is just trust, right? It would be really unfortunate if someone decided to do that,” Hodges said.
Davis says enforcing her new rule might be difficult. She hopes her clients are honest so she can keep her business running.
