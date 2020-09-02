KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A group of people are rallying against Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas at the Berkley Riverfront Wednesday evening.
The group feels as though Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is not handling certain issues that impact the city correctly. People were seen holding signs that express their concerns. The group didn’t want to do any interviews before the rally but when KCTV5 News spoke with them last week, they told us they feel Mayor Lucas is not working for everyone in the city.
“This mayor has shown a complete disregard for small businesses, for business owners. Our big thing is that the mayor really isn’t working for everyone in the city. He seems to be run by a political, partisan thought process,” said Brad Sarver who started the “Recall Quinton Lucas” Facebook group.
Wednesday KCTV5 News went out to different parts of the city and asked people how they felt the mayor has been doing and there were very different responses.
“It’s tough to be in a position like that to deal with demands of people, business and economics and I think he’s doing a fine job,” Rico Dejoie said.
“I think he’s trying to stay on top of the pulse of the city and do his best to satisfy everyone’s needs,” Kirk Donaldson said.
“I think he’s doing a great job and I really like his progressive tendencies,” Brian Morahan said.
The group which has more than 12,000 members on Facebook, has been forming a petition to remove Mayor Lucas from office, they have until the 24th of September to get more than 13,000 certified signatures to make the mayor resign. The mayor would then have five days to resign, if he does not the city council would have to ask for a recall election.
But the deadline has passed for the election board to add questions to the ballot, so we won’t be seeing a recall election in November.
Many in attendance say they don’t agree with a number of the mayors’ decisions during this pandemic including strict policies on businesses and mask mandates.
“I just want to open up the city, protect the people that need protecting which is the elderly people with co morbidities that have problems, COPD, diabetes and things like that. Let the rest of the people live a normal life let’s get back to normalcy,” Darrell Hughes who signed the petition said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the mayor about the rally, his office had nothing to add beyond this statement it gave us last week.
“The mayor is proud of his office’s decisive response to COVID-19, which has saved lives and kept our community safer and healthier than other peer-sized cities. As he has during his one year in office, Mayor Lucas will continue to work hard each day for all Kansas Citians, and will not be distracted by divisive anti-mask, partisan politics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.