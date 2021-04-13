KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread in Kansas and Missouri, health departments in both states are focusing efforts on monitoring variants to predict surges in the community.
Researchers are seeing a trend of consistent genetic makeup of COVID-19 variants in wastewater samples.
The second largest plant in Missouri, and one of 70 sites across the state, is the Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kansas City. Workers have been collecting samples of wastewater at the site weekly since last June of 2020. The samples are effective in predicting trends of COVID-19 cases in the community.
The virus isn’t in the water, but its genetic makeup is detectable.
“Previously, [the signal] was kind of coming and going, but we have some communities where it’s kind of persisted,” said Jeff Wenzel, Chief of the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
In Missouri, samples are shipped to the University of Missouri-Columbia. Kansas and Missouri have been tracking COVID-19 in wastewater because it serves as an alert system. On average, traces of COVID-19 show up as confirmed cases in the community eight to 10 days later.
Tom Stiles, Director of the Bureau of Water for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the lead time helps health departments allocate resources in situations where there is a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.
In Missouri and Kansas, the variant of concern right now is the B.1.1.7. or the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, which is more infectious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 106 confirmed B.1.1.7. variants in Kansas and 110 in Missouri.
“The early warning feature is probably the biggest thing we’ve learned to rely on. Now you’ve brought in the advent of the variants and what we’ve seen is no surprise; it’s there, too,” emphasized Stiles.
With COVID-19 continuing to spread and mutation evolving, testing for variants is critical for both state health departments to alert the community of a potential rise in cases.
“All the talk of a fourth surge, we’re keeping an eye on it,” said Wenzel.
Across Kansas and Missouri, more sample sites are being added to better monitor specific regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.