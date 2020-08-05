KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- Two of the most classic pieces of Americana are coming together this summer: drive-in theaters and Walmart.
The free, socially distanced events will offer families a safe drive-in movie experience at Walmart Supercenters across the country.
The tour will kick off Aug. 14 and run through Oct. 21 with 320 showings of hit movies in partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.
You can visit www.walmartdrive-in.com to find dates, store locations and the movies being shown in Kansas City and the surrounding area.
Movie titles include:
- Inspiring sports stories like Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid and Space Jam
- Blockbuster franchises including Black Panther, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To The Movies and Wonder Woman
- Out-of-this-world stories like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters and Men in Black: International
- Nostalgic favorites including Back to The Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz
- Inspiring true stories from Dolphin Tale to Selena
- Animated features every member of the family can enjoy like Cars, The Iron Giant, The Lego Movie and Madagascar
- Ahead of each feature presentation, audiences will screen one of a number of short films, including Bilby, Bird Karma, Brooklyn Breeze, CROW:The Legend, Fire In Cardboard City, INVASION!, Looney Tunes’ Boo! Appetweet and Marooned
"This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles," Walmart said in a press release. Walmart will use the nearby physical stores to let people use curbside pickup for treats and food.
Drive-in movie venues have been popping up all over the country, with small business owners forced temporarily to shut down their traditional theater operations opting to reopen old drive-in locations or build makeshift theaters in parking lots in a bid to make up for lost income.
