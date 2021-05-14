KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Walmart and Sam's Club will no longer require fully vaccinated customers or employees to wear masks.
Walmart made the announcement on Friday.
"Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this," the store said in a statement.
Masks would still be required at Walmarts in states or cities that still require them.
"Masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements," Walmart said in the statement. "There may also be local conditions, regulatory changes or laws that affect our guidance. We will be communicating with your local store, club or facility management team as regulations change so they can keep you informed."
Walmart is one of the largest employers in the United States.
