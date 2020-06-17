KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As states start to lift public health restrictions, long-term care facilities are still home to some of the most at-risk people for contracting coronavirus.
Independent and assisted living centers will reopen with very small, calculated steps. Though the restrictions that have been in place since mid-May are going away, state health departments are leaving facilities with guidelines.
These guidelines are aimed at making visiting and dining hours safe and easy.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommends no more than two visitors with a resident at a time. Everyone should also use face coverings or stay behind plexiglass.
Dianne Kramer, the health and wellness navigator at Kingswood Senior Living Community, says the lack of outside contact has been tough for older adults.
“It’s very, very difficult on our population. We have worked with our families to set up Zoom meetings, Skype, FaceTime. We have an entire active living team who has gone into our residents’ homes and set that up with them," she said.
Many assisted care facilities are implementing their own phased approach to reopening.
Throughout the duration of the nationwide pandemic, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one COVID-19 case among staff or residents.
Missouri ranks well below national averages for cases per 1,000 residents, resident deaths and nursing staff cases per 1,000 residents. This data along with a 43 percent decrease in hospitalizations in Missouri since May 1 and increased testing capabilities have caused the state to change the guidance for long-term care facilities.
“We’re incredibly appreciative of all of Missouri’s citizens and our providers whose efforts have allowed us to transition to this next phase,” Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams said. “We recognize everyone’s patience and are thankful to share this welcome news so that loved ones can visit together again while continuing to follow measures intended to protect their health. With our order in place that requires reporting of a single case by the facility within 24 hours, we will continue to watch our long-term care facilities closely during this transition period.”
