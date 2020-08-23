LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- A video posted on Facebook Saturday night shows an party and confrontation outside of a University of Kansas fraternity house.
The video shows a party outside of the Kappa Sigma fraternity house.
The man who taped the video, Jacob Schooler, claims one of the members threw beer inside the vehicle.
Schooler's wife posted the vehicle on Facebook. Since then, it's been shared nearly 3,000 times and watched over 100,000 times.
It surfaces hours after the University of Kansas Interfraternity Council announced that all social gatherings involving fraternities were prohibited until further notice.
Here is the video. (LANGUAGE WARNING)
(0) comments
