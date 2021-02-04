JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been nearly two months since the first COVID-19 vaccination was given in Missouri, but it seems with each passing day, more questions arise.

KCTV5 is committed to getting you straight answers about vaccine distribution across the state. Investigative reporter Angie Ricono sat down with Governor Mike Parson to review federal information and the state’s own data which reveals an uneven process.

We reviewed the data, and it looks like Missouri has been shortchanged as the federal government doles out precious vaccine. Parson agrees.

“You know they're supposed to be doing this by population, but something's wrong here. So again, it's a matter of trying to fix what the problem is. Because that's a real problem for us when you look at the shortage of doses for anybody. But somebody's getting those doses that should be coming to Missouri. So, we need to find out why that is,” Parson said.

KCTV5 estimates Missouri has missed out on anywhere from 130,000 to 200,000 shots.

Parson says other states are also complaining about their allotment. He says the process of mass vaccination has been difficult but he’s already making changes to improve things.

He’s no longer relying on pharmacies- the focus for vaccinations through the state will be mass vaccinations at hospitals and with the Missouri National Guard.

We questioned the governor on why metro communities like Kansas City and St. Louis lag behind some other counties. You can click here to see the state’s data.

Jackson County’s vaccination rate is 5.4% while some other counties are much better. Gasconade County, which includes Hermann, is 11.7% and Cape Girardeau is 12.8%.

Parson says things will even out, but he wanted to test out the use of the National Guard in Cape Girardeau.

“This is a huge undertaking, nobody's ever tried to do mass vaccination like this is the goal to kind of even it out throughout the counties or are you looking at their certain populations, you need to target more, well I first of all the criteria is our main focus 65 and above and then you got to figure out how you disperse that evenly across the state by population by region, and it's very difficult to do. And here's the dilemma you get if you want speed. Then you go with a bigger volume of people are and you put more needles in the arms. But if you start distributed out to all the areas across the state which we're doing it slows the process down,” Parson said.

Parson says he’s now focusing his efforts on mass vaccinations through the Missouri National Guard and with hospitals. He expressed frustration with pharmacies which were a part of the original plan. It appears the federal government may soon work directly to dispense some vaccines through pharmacies but that will not affect state rations.

Parson took a look back at how his office has handled the pandemic and praised his balanced approach pointing out other states had much harsher shut downs while Missouri allowed counties to chose mask mandates and offered most children the opportunity for in person instruction.