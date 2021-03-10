WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- People 65 and older who live in Wyandotte County can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without making an appointment.
On Wednesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department announced that such residents can get the vaccine at one of the department's mass vaccination facilities on a walk-in basis.
These are their locations:
- West Location - Former Best Buy
10500 Parallel Parkway in KCK
- Central Location - Former K-Mart
7836 State Ave. in KCK
- East Location - The Armory
100 S. 20th St. in KCK
Those wanted to walk in and get their vaccine should bring proof of their age and address.
