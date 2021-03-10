65+ walk- ins

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- People 65 and older who live in Wyandotte County can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without making an appointment. 

On Wednesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department announced that such residents can get the vaccine at one of the department's mass vaccination facilities on a walk-in basis. 

These are their locations: 

  • West Location - Former Best Buy
    10500 Parallel Parkway in KCK
  • Central Location - Former K-Mart
    7836 State Ave. in KCK
  • East Location - The Armory
    100 S. 20th St. in KCK

Those wanted to walk in and get their vaccine should bring proof of their age and address. 

