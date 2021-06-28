KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- President Joe Biden’s Fourth of July deadline to get 70 percent of the country vaccinated is approaching fast. There are many incentives now to get the vaccine, and Wyandotte County is offering new temptations.
Officials want to make vaccine distribution more like a community event than a clinic. They’ll host one at F.L. Schlagle High School from 5-8 p.m. Monday. The Unified Government partnered with Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools for the “Don’t Throw Away Your Shot” vaccine event. It offers either the Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There will be food trucks and a free meal voucher and ice cream for anyone who gets vaccinated.
Shot recipients can put their name in a drawing for one of five $100 Visa gift cards or a grand-prize $500 Visa gift card.
Swope Health will bring a mobile dental clinic to offer pediatric teeth screenings and fluoride treatments.
The KCK Public Library will promote the events and resources it has for the community this summer.
A second “Don’t Throw Away Your Shot” event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30 at Carl B. Bruce Middle School from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
If more of the adults in the county received a vaccine, KCK schools would have a better chance to stay with in-person instruction next school year.
In mid-June, 9.4 percent of COVID tests over a 14-day period within the district boundary lines came back positive. At that level of community transmission, the CDC recommends virtual or hybrid learning.
Wyandotte County has administered the first dose to just 44 percent of the population above age 12, nearly the same vaccination rate as the state of Kansas.
In Johnson County, Kansas, 54 percent of eligible residents have at least one shot. Douglas County reports a 58 percent vaccination rate. Leavenworth County has 39 percent of those older than 12 with at least one dose. Atchison County reports 45 percent of its residents have started the vaccination process.
