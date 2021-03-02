Wyandotte Co. residents 85 or older can get vaccine without appointment

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department said that they are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to Wyandotte County residents who are 85 or older.
Those seniors can visit the below locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday:
- West Location (former Best Buy) at 10500 Parallel Parkway in KCK
- Central Location (former K-Mart) at 7836 State Ave in KCK
An East Location is being established.
Seniors should bring their ID or other proof of age (e.g. birth certificate) and something showing their address (e.g. a piece of mail).
"The UGPHD recognizes that not all people who live in Wyandotte County have a government-issued ID, and that this may be a barrier to vaccine access," their press release said. "An ID or other proof of age is needed for walk-ins of people age 85 and older at this time, but may not be required for all vaccinations. The UGPHD team and partner organizations are working on strategies to remove this barrier in upcoming stages of the vaccine roll-out."
Other people who want to sign up a vaccine can visit wycovaccines.org or call 311 to complete the vaccine interest form.
