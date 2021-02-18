NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The record low temperatures and winter weather are delaying shipments of coronavirus vaccines.

In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson canceled mass vaccination events across Missouri earlier this week. Clay County Public Health officials are working on rescheduling people from a canceled vaccination event at Cerner Headquarters that was supposed to be held there earlier in the week. Some patients worry if there will be supply after this week.

There were 11 million doses scheduled to go out nationwide this week. Poor road conditions caused delays from major distribution sites like the UPS facility in Lexington and the FedEx hub in Memphis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects the backup will last a few days.

Power outages forced health officials in Texas to quickly administer thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine when a backup generator failed.

Locally, Evergy says it avoided shutting off power to hospitals or anywhere storing the vaccine during its controlled blackouts.

Doctors from The University of Kansas Health System say they were expecting a new shipment of vials Monday or Tuesday.

“But it looks like there are delays in shipping, and Dr. Norman mentioned about Memphis particularly. So, looking like getting shipments Wednesday/Thursday. we’ll be waiting for them today and certainly working with Wyandotte County and Johnson County to be able to get those allocations and give those vaccines as we’re supposed to," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Kansas Health System.