FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Starting Monday, March 29, all Kansans 16 and older are eligible for a COVID vaccine. The state is in Phase 5, which is the final phase of vaccine rollout in Kansas.
With more people now eligible in Kansas, KCTV5 wanted to know if less tech-savvy people are getting beat out for vaccine appointments.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 35% of adults in the state have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
The largest age group of vaccinated citizens is the 65 and older category.
Some Kansans said opening up vaccine eligibility gives one generation an advantage over the other.
“I’d say so,” said Joe Pokaluk Jr. “They seem to have a few more options than just calling on the phone.”
Derick Vaughn and his son are immunocompromised and he just received his vaccine. He said making an appointment online himself would have been quicker than waiting on a doctor.
“It is much easier and much more accessible online,” Vaughn said.
Governor Laura Kelly’s office said the state is getting 16,500 Johnson and Johnson shots, just under 50,000 Pfizer first doses, and 27,800 Moderna first doses this week.
There’s a significant increase -- around 15,000 -- in Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses from previous weeks.
Peter Carneschali created the Twitter account @KCVaccineWatch to bridge the vaccine appointment gap.
Behind his lines of code, there’s a clear need to connect people with appointments.
“So many people have been appreciative of it, saying they got appointments with it,” said Carneschali. “Saying they got their whole family's appointments through it.”
During a Monday night COVID-19 update, Dr. Sanmi Areola with The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said they are still trying to prioritize people 65 and older and those experiencing homelessness. He said adding vaccine appointments is one of the highest priorities.
“We are going to place less emphasis on phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,” said Areola. “Rather, we want to create as many appointments as we can, as soon as we can so you can get vaccinated.”
Areola said the department plans to add thousands of appointments next week.
