FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV5) – The first COVID-19 vaccines could be administered in just a few days, but unless you’re a doctor or Nurse working with COVID-19 patients or someone living in a nursing home, you won’t get one right away!
So, how will you know when it’s your turn? Fear not. Someone will tell you.
“There will be media outreach, your providers will be informed," said Dr. Catherine Satterwhite, the Regional Health Administrator for the US Department of Health and Human Services. “I think we can already see right now that the world is being flooded with vaccine information, but it will get more specific, and you will have visibility as to who’s eligible to get the vaccine when.”
KCTV5 will keep you up to date as we move through the vaccine phases, and we’ll make sure you know when you can get a shot.
Kansas and Missouri have similar vaccination plans.
The first shots go to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients and people living in nursing homes, then essential workers and people with other health concerns, then people 65 and older, followed by people under 65.
Want to know where you’re at in line? The New York Times will give you a good idea. All you have to do is answer 4 questions.
For example, let’s say you’re a 45-year-old teacher in Jackson County with no COVID-19 related health risks.
That would put you right in the middle of the line.
The New York Times estimate even tells you how many people are in front of you.
Doctors in Kansas and Missouri have told KCTV5 they expect to have all healthcare workers and nursing home residents vaccinated by the end of January.
