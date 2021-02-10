Starting as soon as this week, Walmart will offer the COVID vaccine.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting as soon as this week, Walmart will offer the COVID vaccine.

The federal government will send doses to more than 1,000 Walmart stores in 22 states. Walmart said it selected the locations based on population density, infection rate and how accessible healthcare resources are around each of their stores.

Walmart, Sam's Club ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas, Missouri

1 of 5

It selected six Sam’s Club and Walmart locations around the metro. There is one store in Olathe, two in Kansas City, Missouri and three in Independence set to receive a shipment. Vaccinations can start as early as Thursday.

  • 13600 S. Alden St. Olathe, KS
  • 11601 E. US 40 Kansas City, MO
  • 8301 N. Church Rd. Kansas City, MO
  • 4000 S. Bolger Rd. Independence, MO
  • 3411 S. Noland Rd. Independence, MO
  • 4100 S. Bolger Rd. Independence, MO

There is no word on how many doses of the vaccine are expected, according to a press release.

As soon as the stores receive the vaccine, customers will be able to make vaccine appointments on Walmart and Sam's Club websites. The grocery giant says you can stay up to date by visiting here.

Customers who are eligible, according to state guidelines, can book appointments through the Walmart or Sam’s club website. Appointments are not available online right now. Walmart says supply will be limited.

CVS and Walgreens are about to start vaccinations as well, but there are no locations in Kansas or Missouri with supplies yet.

Helpful Links

www.samsclub.com/pharmacy

www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

