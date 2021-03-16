WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Unified Government's Public Health Department announced that it's expanding who is eligible to walk in and get a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the state will be moving into phases 3 and 4 on March 22. The UGPHD is encouraging Wyandotte County residents who are eligible as part of phases 1 and 2 to get vaccinated before the state moves into the other two phases.
Now, according to a release, the following groups of people can walk into the three UGPHD facilities and get a vaccination without an appointment:
- Wyandotte County seniors ages 65 and over
- High-contact critical workers* who live in Wyandotte County, which includes people working in the following industries in Phase 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan:
- Grocery store, food services and food processing workers (including meat processing/packing plant workers)
- Childcare providers, K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff, plus higher education educators and workers
- Transportation workers
- Those who work in retail sales outlets
- Warehouse workers
- Agricultural workers
- Workers at businesses that create materials for the COVID-19 response (for example, businesses that manufacture personal protective equipment)
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Department of Motor Vehicles workers
- Large scale aviation manufacturing plants
- Firefighters, police officers, first responders, corrections officers• Workers living Wyandotte County who were eligible in Phase 1 and have not yet been vaccinated, including:
- Healthcare-associated workers
- Workers critical to pandemic response continuity
* Critical workers are those necessary to maintain systems, assets and activities that are vital to the state (or national) security, the economy or public health as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The following are the vaccination sites:
- West Location: Former Best Buy
10500 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, KS 66109
- Central Location: Former Kmart
7836 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66112
- East Location: The Kansas National Guard Armory
100 South 20th Street
Kansas City, KS 66102
