OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- After two COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020, Villa St. Francis in Olathe will begin to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccinations Monday.
This is a critical step in Villa St. Francis being able to reopen to family and friends. It will happen Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both residents and staff will be vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.