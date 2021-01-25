KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A smaller percentage of people in Missouri have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 than in all other states, according to data from the CDC. Kansas is far down in the rankings as well.
An analysis by the New York Times and Washington Post Sunday shows just four percent of Missourians have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Kansas sits at 4.4 percent.
States like Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico and Connecticut are at more than 7 percent.
Those states have also used a higher percentage of the doses given that were distributed.
Missouri’s Health Director says the state’s low rankings are partially due to a lag in reporting after shots are administered.
“We are convinced that in Missouri there is no hoarding or stockpiling or inefficiency of getting the vaccines in, to the best of our knowledge,” Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Health and Human Services said.
The state of Missouri is they are giving vaccines to people who are in phase 1a, 1b tier one, and 1b tier two, which includes people 65 years old and older, and adults with some pre-existing conditions.
But many county health departments aren’t able to vaccinate those in 1b tier two yet. Saline County’s website says there is not a timeline yet to when they’re able to move to phase 1b.
Counties in Kansas are also in different phases. Johnson County announced Monday that they were starting phase two, tier one of Kansas’s vaccination plan. That includes people 65 and older, educators and school staff, emergency responders, and food and agriculture workers.
Wyandotte County is still waiting on supply to vaccinate that same group of people.
“We are working to get vaccinations completed as quickly as we can. And everything is really dependent on vaccine supply right now,” Unified Government COVID-19 Project Manager, Adrianne Showalter Matlock said.
Vaccine providers, such as county health departments and hospitals, get the vaccine from their respective state health authorities, who get their doses from the federal government.
Most county health departments on both sides of the state line have surveys on their website that residents can fill out, which determine their eligibility for the vaccine and get them on a list. Health officials recommend filling out surveys in the county you live, and the county work.
The Clay County Missouri Health Department’s website says “you may also be able to be vaccinated through your doctor, another health care provider, a mass vaccination clinic, a retail pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens or through your employer.”
“The most important thing is for everyone to get vaccinated. And so we encourage people to access the vaccine and which ever way that they’re eligible to do so,” Matlock said.
To create enough immunity to COVID-19 to make the virus unlikely to spread widely, officials want to inoculate between 70% and 85% of the population.
Health officials say it's hard to give a timeline of when that could be possible due to fluctuating supply of the vaccine, but likely won't be until at least mid 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.