KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 received data from the state of Missouri Thursday afternoon that shows a continued gap in the percentage of Black and white people vaccinated.
Last week KCTV shared exclusive data from Jackson County demonstrating the vaccine disparity. The state gave new data to KCTV today for people living in Kansas City limits.
More than 71 thousand people are vaccinated in Kansas City as of last week. 11.6 percent of vaccinated citizens are Black, but the Black community makes up 28 percent of Kansas City based on the most recent census data. On the other hand just over 50 percent of people vaccinated are white. Census data shows white people make up 60 percent of Kansas City.
“And that’s typical, sadly, it is so typical,” said President of the Negro Leagues Museum Bob Kendrick. “That’s why I think it was so necessary that we try to bridge the disparity gap.”
The museum announced Thursday it will host a weekly vaccine clinic on Mondays to inoculate people in the 18th and Vine district. Hy-Vee is administering the doses.
“This might be the single most important effort that we’ve embarked on in a collaborative fashion [with Hy-Vee],” Kendrick said.
People looking for a vaccine appointment can sign up online.
“We absolutely feel a sense of historical and social responsibility,” said Kendrick. “We’ve always viewed ourselves as a valued community resource.”
The NLBM plans to vaccinate 600 people on the 15th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
