KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Through May and June, people will still be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Kansas National Guard Armory on Saturdays.
According to a release from the Unified Government Public Health Department and Donnelly College, vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on those Saturdays.
The armory is located at 100 S. 20th St. in KCK.
The vaccinations are open to anyone who is 18 years old or older, regardless of where they live or work.
The vaccines are provided for free and health insurance isn't required to get one.
As far as the version of the vaccine being given, the following information was provided:
"Patients being vaccinated for the first time on Saturdays will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means no need to return for another dose.
People who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, April 17 or 24, will be able to return to the Armory during the Saturday clinics on May 15 and May 22 to get their second dose of Moderna.
It should be noted that both of these vaccines are only approved for people ages 18 and older."
More information is available below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.