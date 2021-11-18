KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For those wanting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a booster, a vaccination clinic will be held outside Arrowhead Stadium before Sunday's game.
The University of Kansas Health System will be hosting the clinic from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. near the entrance to the Founder's Club (on the northern side of the stadium).
Vaccinations provided:
Pfizer-BioNTech will be available for individuals ages 12 and up (parental consent required for individuals ages 12-17).
Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for ages 18 and up.
Boosters provided:
Per the CDC, for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
- For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
- Anyone wishing to receive a second dose or booster dose of one of the vaccines must have a vaccine card or documentation of previous doses. All individuals will register on-site and will be subject to a 15-minute observation period following the administration of the vaccine.
