WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government Public Health Department is offering a free gift for people who get vaccinated at Wednesday's Monarchs game.
The UGPHD made the announcement on Facebook.
They did not specify what the free gift will be and noted that people will also have a chance to win a free quite at an upcoming game.
The game is on Wednesday, June 16. Doors open at noon.
The Monarchs play at Legends Field at 1800 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.
Tickets can be acquired at monarchsbaseball.com.
