KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The federal government is pushing all states to prioritize vaccinating K-12 teachers.
Kansas teachers were prioritized back in February, but Missouri still doesn’t plan to open its sign ups to teachers until next week. However, teachers in any state can now get the vaccine at any federal retail pharmacy program participant, like Hy-Vee.
KCTV5 News first reported last week that Children’s Mercy Hospital is partnering with Truman Medical Center to get Jackson County teachers their first dose within the month. That includes Kansas City Public Schools, North Kansas City, Independence and Raytown school employees.
KCTV5 reached out to various districts last week to see how many staff members have received at least one shot.
Olathe and Bonner Springs each have more than 70 percent of district employees vaccinated.
The new federal directive is causing some confusion in a handful of states.
When Missouri opens up Phase 1B, Tier 3 on March 15, others who'll also be eligible include daycare providers, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, water and waste employees, and food and agricultural workers. The groups involves an estimated 550,000 additional residents.
