KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting April 20, Truman Medical Centers/University Health is welcoming walk-in appointments for those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The vaccine clinics are located at:
- University Health 2 at 2211 Charlotte St. in Kansas City, Missouri.
- The Lakewood Campus in Eastern Jackson County at 7900 Lee's Summit Road (in Kansas City, Missouri).
A release from TMC/UH says that walk-in hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They said that they will schedule people for their second dose when they arrive for their first.
If you would prefer to make an appointment instead of walking in, you can call 816-404-CARE (2273).
