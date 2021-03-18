(CBS) – The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is growing, but scam artists see a growing opportunity.
When the vaccine came out, Janice Gach gave her contact information to the Florida Health Department hoping to get an appointment for the shot. Later, she received a call, but something didn’t seem right when the caller asked her to spell her name.
“I said, ‘you should have my name. I mean you’re getting in touch with me about the vaccine,’” Gach recalled. She was suspicious and hung up for good reason.
Officials have put out numerous scam warnings that criminals often call or email seniors offering fake vaccine appointments for money. “When someone calls you on the phone, be very suspicious and don’t give out any information,” Gach said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Payment is not accepted for the inoculation or for a place on the waiting list, but an investigation from Digital Citizens Alliance spotted social media ads offering to sell shots. It appears the scammers take the money and never deliver. Last month, the Department of Justice. Charged three men in Baltimore for setting up a fake website stating, “You may be able to buy a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time,” and offering them at $30 apiece.
Even those who have received the shot legitimately should be on the lookout for another possible scam. The Better Business Bureau said people posting their vaccination cards online are putting themselves at risk.
"The problem is that the vaccine cards have a lot of private information on it. It has your birthdate. It can sometimes have your home address on it, including your full name. It's a scammers paradise,” said Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau.
