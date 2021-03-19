KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC announced it will provide free shuttles for people headed to the COVID-19 vaccine event at the GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The shuttles are for people who have appointments for the event on Friday and Saturday. People without proof of an appointment will not be allowed to board.
The service starts at 8 a.m. Shuttles will leave for the stadium every thirty minutes. Here is a list of all the locations that the buses will leave from.
▪ Linwood YMCA, 3800 Linwood Blvd.
▪ Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 Linwood Blvd.
▪ Black Archives of Mid-America, 1722 E. 17th Terrace
▪ Guadalupe Center’s Pre-K facility, 5123 E. Truman Road
▪ Cleaver Family YMCA, 7000 Troost Ave.
▪ St. James United Methodist Church, 5540 Wayne Ave. (Bus Stop on Paseo)
▪ Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
