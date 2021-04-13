Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Athens City-County Health Department Director of Nursing, Crystal Jones, 52, loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being made available to residents. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Balls Foods Pharmacy -- which runs the pharmacies for Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Hen House -- are pausing the administering of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots at all their locations, after the FDA and CDC on Tuesday morning recommended a pause because of blood-clotting concerns.

A Kansas City area representative for Balls Foods Pharmacy relayed that information to KCTV5 News, noting that they would be notifying anyone who has an appointment at one of their locations to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Millions of Americans have received doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the CDC and FDA are looking into six cases of rare and severe blood-clotting that could be associated with the vaccine.

