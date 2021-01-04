GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine, injection
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Missouri Health Department is looking for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine clinics.

The department is looking for both medical and non-medical persons who are willing to work "in the elements" to help out with mass vaccine events. 

Volunteers will need to get the Covid-19 vaccine, or sign a declination to participate. 

The department has been approved to distribute the Moderna vaccine.

For more information, go to the Platte County Health Department's website to sign up. 

