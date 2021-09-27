PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Platte County Health Department said that they are not yet able to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

"Important information regarding Pfizer booster vaccines," a post from the department on Facebook said. "We are not yet able to offer Pfizer boosters, as we operate under standing orders from the Missouri Department of Health. As soon as the state order is updated, we will be able to offer the boosters.

They then provided this link to more information.

KCTV5 then reached out to the Clay County Public Health Center, which said that they are not yet offering boosters either. They are, however, offering third doses for the immunocompromised.

"We are not yet offering booster doses to the groups approved by CDC on Friday, the center said. "We operate under the Missouri Dept of Health’s standing orders, which have not yet been updated. We are currently only offering additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna to those who have certain immunocompromising conditions."

The Jackson County Health Department is doing the same thing:

"We are waiting for the state to update its standing orders before we begin administering booster doses to the groups announced on Friday. At this time, we are only offering third doses to immunocompromised individuals. Once the state updates its standing orders, we can begin offering boosters to the new recommended groups."

Here is what the Cass County Health Department had to say:

"Cass County will not be administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the newly eligible groups until the Missouri DHSS standing orders are updated with the new recommendations. We anticipate that the standing orders will be updated in the next day or two."

The Independence Health Department is also not yet offering the booster shot:

"We are waiting for official guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services."

KCTV5 News is reaching out to other counties and cities to see if they are taking the same approach. Stay with us for updates.