(JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- This week, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will start vaccinating those in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan, beginning with those 80 and older.
Using the initial Phase 2 survey responses, the JCDHE has contacted respondents by phone and email in the 80+ category to book a vaccine appointment.
Based on vaccine supplies received from the state, all 7,584 slots have been booked for this week. This includes those 80+ and those from Phase 1 (primarily health care workers), who are either receiving their first or second doses of vaccine.
Vaccine clinics will be held Tuesday through Friday, this week. When the 80+ group has been vaccinated, JCDHE will move to the next age group.
Johnson County has prioritized residents and workers in Phase 2 based on those at higher risk for complications and COVID-19 exposure. Phase 2 includes three tiers:
• Tier 1: 65+, educators/school staff, childcare staff, emergency responders and food and agriculture workers (additional subgroups will be identified as vaccine becomes available)
• Tier 2: Homeless shelters and other homeless housing settings and dwelling places; congregate child care institutions, adult and child protective services; emergency shelters or safe houses for victims of domestic violence; corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities; behavioral health institutions (including mental health institutions) and residential treatment centers; adult care homes, residents and staff in home-plus facilities not covered in Phase 1; any remaining senior living homes; home care givers (paid or unpaid), personal care aides
• Tier 3: All unvaccinated persons prioritized in previous phases; water and wastewater; the U.S. Postal Service; Department of Motor Vehicles; retail, warehouses and sales outlets; companies that supply critical services or materials for the COVID-19 response (e.g. personal protective equipment)
People in all phases of Phase 2 should continue to take an interest survey available at https://www.jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine. When doses become available, subsets of groups who completed the survey will receive an email with instructions on booking an appointment.
“It’s vitally important that Johnson County receive protection from COVID-19,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director. “We are working quickly and doing everything we can to get the vaccine in arms. As soon as vaccine is received, clinics are scheduled, and doses are administered.”
