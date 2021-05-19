JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ve seen vaccination sites across the KC metro many times, but this time around it was at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Many rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. No one was happier than Edwin Rucker, but he wasn’t always so ready.
“I have an 82-year-old brother who’s been pushing me,” says Rucker.
So, he finally got it done today. Sitting alongside him was Nicole Williams who, just like Rucker, was nervous about the shot at first.
“Once upon a time, I was skeptical of getting the shot because I don’t want any side effects or whatnot,” says Williams.
Williams was getting the same pressure from family but, with the emergency order for the city over, she decided it was time to make the move.
This is just the kind of effect Mayor Quinton Lucas was hoping for when he announced the change, saying he hoped it would motivate more people to get vaccinated.
“I feel good and I did it. I feel really proud of myself, and I know my family will too,” says Williams.
Those that got vaccinated today received a free voucher to come back and explore the museum.
