NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Operation Safe at the Cerner Campus says they plan to hold their last second-dose clinic on May 6.
Operation Safe said that, at that point, they expect to have fully vaccinated about 50,000 Missourians ("fully vaccinated" meaning each of those individuals will have received both doses).
Their first clinic was held back on Feb. 4.
They said that vaccine availability has rapidly grown across "a multitude of Kansas City area locations," which has made the vaccine "broadly and conveniently available."
"The Operation Safe team is proud to have served its community with this critical effort, beginning with vaccinating the area’s most vulnerable population at a time when vaccine availability was scarce," a release from the City of North Kansas City continued.
"We have willingly shared our best practices with many area organizations and municipalities, and they now will continue the important work of vaccinating a growing number of Missourians," it concludes.
