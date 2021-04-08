NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Operation Safe announced that they have more than 3,500 vaccine slots available for next Thursday and Friday.
Specifically, they said the first-dose Pfizer vaccinations will be available on April 15 and 16.
Operation Safe is located on the Cerner World Headquarters Campus in northern Kansas City at 2800 Rock Creek Parkway.
They said that they exhausted the interest list of eligible Missouri residents earlier this week.
On Friday, April 9, Missouri will open COVID-19 vaccinations up to everyone 16 or older.
Operation safe encourages anyone interested in getting vaccinated to complete the interest form at operation-safe.com/sign-up. Appointments are required and walk-up requests will not be considered.
"If you have filled out the form before, but have not received an invitation, we encourage you to resubmit your information through the interest form," they said.
For further information on Operation Safe, including directions and what's required when going to an appointment, click here.
