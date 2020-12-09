(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to vulnerable populations within days of any decision to authorize them, an official said, as coronavirus hospitalizations in the US are at an all-time high.
The Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine candidate. A decision could come within days of that meeting, officials say.
And after any EUA comes, "we will start to have shots in arms within 96 hours" of that decision, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, said Tuesday. "That's what I believe with all my heart."
The FDA also intends to deliberate on a separate vaccine candidate, from Moderna, on December 17.
Assuming the vaccines are approved, "20 million people should get vaccinated in just the next several weeks," US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN on Wednesday.
Governors are prioritizing who would get the vaccines first in their states, though health care workers and the most vulnerable, including residents of long-term care facilities, are expected to be first in line.
As the US anticipated its moves, Canada's health department said Wednesday it approved the Pfizer vaccine for that country, a week after the United Kingdom did the same.
Details from Health Canada were expected to be announced later Wednesday, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that Canada would receive an initial shipment of 249,000 doses by the end of the year and expected Canada's first vaccinations to occur sometime next week.
In the United States, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are soaring.
The US has averaged 206,152 new cases a day over the last seven days -- the country's highest average in the pandemic so far.
And 104,600 Covid-19 patients were reported in US hospitals Tuesday, also a high for the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The country's average number of daily coronavirus deaths across a week -- 2,230 -- is close to the highest-ever average of 2,241 recorded on April 24, Johns Hopkins University data show. In total, more than 286,300 people in the US have died of the virus.
More than 15.1 million official Covid-19 cases have been reported, according to data from JHU, though researchers believe the actual number of infections is much higher.
If vaccine approvals happen as hoped -- including potentially for other manufacturers early next year -- the wider US public could start to see vaccines available in February and March, Azar told CNN's "New Day" Wednesday.
The White House coronavirus task force has warned that current vaccination plans wouldn't reduce the spread of Covid-19 until at least the late spring.
