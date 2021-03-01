KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Instead of transporting students, North Kansas City Schools buses took people to vaccine clinics Monday morning.
This is a group effort between Operation Safe and the North Kansas City School District. The buses take a total of 80 people from two residential facilities to the vaccine clinic at Cerner Corporation’s North Kansas City vaccine clinic location.
About 60 residents were be picked up from The Gardens at Northgate, an independent senior living facility located at 3000 Swift in North Kansas City. At the same time, another 20 residents were be picked up from Destiny Towers, which serves low-income residents located at 4250 North Newton Avenue.
NKC Schools Director of Transportation, Mike McQuillen, says it’s an honor to help out the community.
“Our school district has received a lot of support from our community during the pandemic and with our resources, this is a great way to give back with smiles and transport," he said.
