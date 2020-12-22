NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- North Kansas City Hospital will join the growing list of healthcare facilities in the metro offering their frontline workers the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the emergency department and intensive care unit staff. They are the ones who have had the most exposure and seen the impact of COVID-19 first-hand.
Vaccinations start Tuesday morning and will continue through the end of the day Wednesday. The first shot is scheduled for 6 a.m.
The hospital hopes to have vaccinated more than 700 staff members by Wednesday evening. The vaccine is not mandatory as of right now.
Supplies are limited and will go to those caring for COVID-positive patients first.
North Kansas City Hospital surveyed its employees and medical staff. Most responded they wanted to receive the vaccine.
