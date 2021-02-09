KANSAS CITY (KCTV5) -- Hope Faith, a homelessness assistance organization, will start vaccinating agency and shelter staff from around the metro next week. The group, in partnership with Heart to Heart International, applied for a vaccine allotment Tuesday.
“One of the best emails ever was from one of my partners at Heart to Heart saying ‘guess what? We can now vaccinate, and we have freezers coming,’” said Hope Faith Executive Director Jaysen Van Sickle.
The organization is one of the first non-profits to vaccinate Missourians. Heart to Heart physician Dr. Kathleen Stone said the process to become an approved vaccinator came with loads of paperwork.
“Nothing really stops heart to heart. Even on our trip to Honduras there was a second hurricane and we had to travel during the second hurricane,” Stone said. “During that time, I thought we would go home, but we only became more determined to reach Honduras. So, really a little paperwork isn’t going to slow us down.”
Heart to Heart also supplied the freezers Hope Faith is using to store the covid-19 vaccines. The organization knew it wanted to be part of U.S. vaccination efforts before the Kansas City site was approved.
“We’ve always planned for trouble,” Stone said. “We’ve always tried to think ahead, needing vaccines for pandemics and terrible illnesses like Ebola.”
Hope Faith surveyed local homeless agencies and shelters to determine how many vaccines are needed for staff. They plan to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness once staff are fully vaccinated.
Van Sickle hopes by that time a single-dose vaccine like Johnson and Johnson is approved for the people they serve.
“The reason we would like to find a vaccine that’s only one dose is because we deal with a very transient population and the likelihood of them returning for a second dose is going to be difficult,” Van Sickle said. “But for those who are on the streets who just kind of disappear the problem is we will end of giving away a lot of first doses, but then we won’t have anyone to distribute the second doses to.”
If the only vaccines on the market are Pfizer and Moderna, they developed a system to keep track of the vaccination cards for each individual.
