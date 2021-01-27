SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County is vaccinating residents who fall in Phase 2 for the second day. This comes one day later after a rough start with people in their 80’s waiting outside in the cold.

The second day of vaccinations at Okon Fieldhouse is going a lot better than the first. A new addition to the logistics are the Ride KC busses driving around the parking lot. They are picking people up at there cars and then bussing them to the front of the clinic.

JCDHE addresses delays after patients waited outside in long lines for COVID-19 vaccinations During a press conference via Zoom, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment addressed delays and long lines during Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Okun Fieldhouse.

That’s a big help to some of the older people getting vaccinated.

When the clinic opened up Wednesday morning, there was a bit of a line that formed as they opened the doors. Since then, the line peeks out of the doors every once and a while, but nothing like they saw Tuesday.

Johnson County Director of Health and Environment Dr. Sanmi Areola says they’ve added more staff and volunteers to help keep everything moving. He says as we move forward they are going to expand this operation.

"As we need to give out more, we will make additional adjustments ... not just the hours, it’s opening up additional locations to ensure people have access to this. But, the biggest variable is the number of vaccines that are available to us," he said.

Areola says they have enough vaccines to get through this week and next. But, it’s hard to look beyond that timeline.

Just as a reminder, you must have an appointment to get a vaccine at this location.