KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, saying it's “morally compromised” because it's developed from stem cells obtained from two abortions
In an online statement the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”
Catholic groups that oppose abortion have long criticized medical companies that use human cell lines from aborted fetuses. Johnson & Johnson has defended the process as leading to medical breakthroughs on the disease prevention front.
