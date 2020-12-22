KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the last two weeks, there have been about eight allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, and the National Institutes of Health is devising a study to find out why.
Six cases of anaphylaxis has been identified in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control. Two cases happened in the United Kingdom.
Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines contain a compound called Polyethylene Glycol or what doctors call PEG.
Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say it is used daily at hospitals for constipation. PEG is also involved in the preparation for a colonoscopy.
In both vaccines, there are only nanoparticles of PEG.
A professor of allergy and immunology at Johns Hopkins Medical School said PEG is the most obvious suspect for the allergic reactions. Some allergists and immunologists believe a small number of people previously exposed to PEG may have high levels of antibodies against it, and that could put them at risk of having a serious allergic reaction to a vaccine.
However, others are skeptical, and when talking with local doctors about the small number of allergic reactions, they say that more people are likely to have an allergic reaction to an antibiotic than PEG.
Dr. Dana Hawkinson said, "this is not a new substance, this has been used everyday in the hospital."
More study is being done, and again when someone does get a shot of the vaccine, they hang around to be observed for 15 to 30 minutes.
The National Institutes of Health will keep working at a rapid pace to study what could be causing the small number of reactions.
In the meantime, many in phase one continue to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and some have started getting the first Moderna shot this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.