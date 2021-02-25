Missouri to move into new vaccination phase on March 15

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced today that Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the state's vaccination program will be activated on Monday, March 15.
This opens the door for approximately 550,000 more Missourians to be vaccinated.
It includes K-12 teachers, grocery store workers, energy, food, and agriculture workers.
"All currently eligible Missourians in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 will CONTINUE to be eligible, even as we activate Tier 3 on March 15," Parson said on Twitter. "With all of these phases, we estimate that over 3.5 million Missourians will be eligible to be vaccinated."
