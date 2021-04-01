JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- During a press conference on Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said that "most certainly" another mega vaccination event will happen in Kansas City.
Governor Parson did not seem to have a specific date pinned down yet for when it would happen, alluding to scheduling still being in the works, but seemed hopeful it would happen this month.
He called the mega vaccination event that happened in March a "huge success." Over 8,000 people were vaccinated during that two-day event.
Those vaccines administered during that event were Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so those who got the one-dose vaccine were fully vaccinated after the event.
There's no word yet on what version of the vaccine will be administered at the next mega event.
In response to a question from a reporter (around the 30:30 mark), here is what Parson said:
"Most certainly. We will be back in Kansas City. I would assume we'll be right back at Arrowhead; we know that was a huge success. We'll be back there. This is kind of a time schedule to go, but I would say we'll definitely be back there in April."
