ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has entered the second tier of Phase 1B Monday.
Even though the state is moving into the next phase, finding the vaccine may be difficult. While the region has the supply to vaccinate first responders, healthcare workers and emergency service personnel, the next phase may stress the vaccination supply line.
That phase covers those over 65 and adults with underlying conditions, a population that is far larger than the one making up Phase 1A.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces activation of Phase 1B-Tier 1 of COVID-19 vaccines.
Those who fit into the Tier 2 category should call their local pharmacy or healthcare provider to find out when the vaccines may be available.
