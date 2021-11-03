JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has adopted the CDC's recommendation for children to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
This recommendation applies to children 5-11 years old. Previously, the vaccine was authorized only for children 12 and older.
According to census data, there are more than 533,000 children age 5-11 who will now be eligible for vaccination.
Distribution of just over 116,000 pediatric doses across the country began earlier this week. There are plans to scale up to full capacity over the next two weeks.
Providers who pre-ordered pediatric vaccines are listed at MOStopsCovid.com. Later this week, Vaccines.gov will list locations on an interactive map where the vaccine is available.
You can also text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.
“As a parent myself, I understand the concerns about vaccinating their young children,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “It is important to make an informed decision based on factual, scientific information, not what is available in a social media feed. I highly encourage parents to discuss their child’s vaccination with their pediatrician or trusted medical professional.”
“While it is less common for a child to become severely ill or need hospitalization due to COVID-19, that risk certainly does exist, which became more evident during the recent Delta variant surge,” said Kauerauf. “The Delta variant is still prevalent among COVID-19 cases, and it is impacting people differently than what we witnessed a year ago. Also, we know kids can and do spread the virus and can unknowingly cause severe illness in others including senior citizens and at risk populations.”
