JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it expects to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines around Dec. 15 if the FDA approves Pfizer's request for emergency use authorization.
There will be about 50,000 doses in that first shipment.
Two COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be ready by the end of the month, and already one thing is clear: There won't be enough vaccines to go around.
State officials have said the vaccine will first go to frontline medical workers and first responders and then to the elderly.
KCTV5 News will stay on top of this and let you know as more specifics become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.