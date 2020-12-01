JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it expects to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines around Dec. 15 if the FDA approves Pfizer's request for emergency use authorization.

There will be about 50,000 doses in that first shipment.

CDC advisers set to decide who gets coronavirus vaccine first Two COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be ready by the end of the month, and already one thing is clear: There won't be enough vaccines to go around.

State officials have said the vaccine will first go to frontline medical workers and first responders and then to the elderly.

