JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it expects to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines around Dec. 15 if the FDA approves Pfizer's request for emergency use authorization.

There will be about 50,000 doses in that first shipment.

State officials have said the vaccine will first go to frontline medical workers and first responders and then to the elderly.

