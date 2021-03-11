KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a "mega vaccination event" will be held next Friday and Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The governor made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
It will last for two days. It starts on Friday, March 19 and will continue on Saturday, March 20. On both days, the site will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As far as who will get the vaccines, Parson said, "Names of eligible Missourians will be chosen from a list of those who have PREVIOUSLY signed up to receive the vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department."
"Those selected will be notified of their appointment date and time and be provided with further instructions," a release about the event said.
Parson said at least 6,000 people could be vaccinated at the event with the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
This is being done in a partnership with the Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Centers, the Chiefs, Ride KC, County Executive Frank White and other local leaders.
“I would like to thank Governor Parson for making this event happen,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said. “Easily accessible events with a substantial number of vaccines are essential to the safety of our residents who need and deserve it. This is especially true for our communities of color who have been devastated by this dangerous and deadly disease. I look forward to working with the Governor and his team to provide many more opportunities like this in the near future.”
A release about the event adds: "Missourians should not try to contact the Jackson County Health Department to sign up for this event as available appointments will be filled using the health department's existing waiting list. This event will help reduce the backlog of unfilled vaccination appointments in the area and open up appointments within Region A for future mass vaccination events. Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state's Vaccine Navigator."
