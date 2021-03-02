KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s mayor says he’s frustrated with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process, so now he’s turning to the feds. Tuesday, Mayor Quinton Lucas sent a letter to FEMA noting they’ve announced mass vaccination events in other cities across the nation. Add us to the list, he said, because we’ve got problems.
“It’s not just out of frustration, although there certainly is an element of that,” said Lucas when questioned further about the impetus behind the request.
For weeks Missouri Governor Mike Parson has faced criticism about the placement of mass vaccination events. They’ve been separated by the Missouri Highway Patrol’s nine regions. Kansas City is in region A. Last week, Kansas City residents drove more than an hour to Clinton, Missouri for the nearest mass vaccination event. Prior to that, the regional event was in Sedalia.
Tuesday marked the first such vaccination event in the KC metro, when the Missouri National Guard facilitated a public clinic on the Cerner campus in North Kansas City.
“We need to do more of those in Kansas City,” said Lucas. “We need thousands of them."
He said his intention was not to bypass the governor but rather supplement what he’s offering.
“I think the governor could potentially get them done but why would I not try everything possible?” Lucas said.
In the letter to FEMA, dated March 2nd, Lucas wrote, “Federally-managed events, such as those your agency has begun conducting in municipalities across the nation, will provide all Kansas Citians a fairer shot at keeping themselves and their families safe regardless of race, socio-economic status or access to healthcare, internet or ability to drive long distances for vaccination opportunities.”
Missouri data show a far smaller portion of Black and Latino residents have been vaccinated than white residents.
Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson defended the allocation.
“There is no division between rural and urban Missouri," he said Thursday. "Right now, you simply have to cover the entire state, and one region shouldn’t get more than anyone else, and that’s what we’re trying to make sure doesn’t happen."
He also noted the majority of vaccine, about half, goes to hospitals. Mass vaccination events are just 20 percent and health departments 10 percent of the pie.
Lucas says that’s part of the problem.
“There is no clear prioritization schedule that they have to follow,” Lucas said of hospitals.
Not everyone has a doctor and not every hospital is doing outreach beyond existing patients.
“How we treat other infectious diseases is often through public health departments, through mass events, through attention to things, through clarity,” Lucas added. “While I appreciate our hospitals working with us, there is an easier, there is a better way. Some of it is mass vaccination. More of it is clarity.”
KCTV5 emailed the governor’s office Tuesday afternoon for a comment on the mayor’s letter to FEMA but as of 10 p.m. had not received a reply.
You can find out where the vaccine is going by location here. Demographic data is available here.
In Kansas City, we will work with every government level to ensure vaccines get to all in our community—fairly and with clarity. That’s why we reached out to our federal representatives and @fema to enhance vaccination supplies and opportunities for Kansas Citians. https://t.co/FtR4nApHwg pic.twitter.com/SHrZbARswd— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 2, 2021
