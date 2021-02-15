JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced that all mass vaccination events scheduled from now until the 19th and have been canceled due to the weather.
“Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold," Governor Parson said.
"These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments,” he said. “We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events.”
The cancellation of these mass vaccination events will not change weekly regional vaccine allocations.
The slight delay will not affect the efficacy of the booster dose, a release from the governor's office said.
"To ensure that no vaccine doses are endangered, arriving vaccine shipments for this week's events will remain in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions across the state and redistributed to community hospitals with emergency generators," the release continues. "Community hospitals may administer the vaccine in compliance with Missouri’s current activated tiers to eligible local health care workers, first responders, and high-risk residents."
